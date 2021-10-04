500 bulbs at pond

A TOTAL of 500 snowdrops have been planted around a pond in Tokers Green Lane.

The pond, which is at the junction of Tokers Green Lane and Dysonwood Lane, was built in 2000 to mark the new millennium.

Residents regularly clean the pond, which was recently drained and cleaned out properly for the first time in more than 20 years, including removing silt from the water, trimming branches, clearing the path and planting seeds.

A group of villagers planted the snowdrops as well as creating a new path to the site of a bench that is to be installed soon. Some general tidying up, pruning and weeding was also carried out.

Ian Beale, who has lived in the village for more than 20 years, said: “Many thanks to Neil Ronaldson for providing the wood chips and Kidmore End Parish Council for funding the bulbs.

“We had also planned to plant 500 daffodils but the delivery has been delayed by floods in the Netherlands so they will be planted later.”

Residents plan to meet for the last time this year on Sunday, November 14 to plant eight new hedgerows and improve the hedge between the road and the pond.