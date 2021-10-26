Volunteers plant 2,000 trees to help fight climate crisis

MORE than 2,000 trees were planted near Highlands Park in Henley by a team of 40 volunteers.

Staff from Ribbon Communications, an IT company in Maidenhead, took part in the event, which was organised by environmental campaign group Greener Henley with the help of landowner Alan Pontin.

They planted the trees in three acres of a field adjacent to the new housing development off Greys Road. The species include oak, maple and hazel, all of which were sourced locally.

Patrick Fleming, chairman of Greener Henley, said: “The opportunity came from a talk we had with Alan, who wanted to know the best thing to do with the field as it had been left to rewild.

“I had worked with Ribbon last year, when we planted 500 trees, so we thought this was the right opportunity to plant more.

“Greener Henley is trying to plant more trees in and around the area as they will start to absorb carbon in the next five to 10 years, which is really important for our fight against climate change.

“They will also help with the loss of species we are seeing and will provide habitats for wildlife.” Frances Barton, who lives in Greys Road, joined the planting session as she was walking her dog on the footpath nearby.

She said: “I walk my dog in this field regularly and I spontaneously joined in when I saw them working. It was a lovely way to give back.

“It’s fantastic to think that we will have some extra trees in this field.”

Nathalie Fortunato, of Ribbon Communications, said: “It was nice to be outside the office and doing something to help the community.”