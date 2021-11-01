Could turbines power Henley?

THE river is one of Henley’s most beautiful features but could it also play a part in powering the town in a clean and renewable way?

The power of flowing water is well known and has been harnessed by mankind for centuries.

The earliest reference to a watermill is by Greek engineer Philo of Byzantium in 3BC and in England mills were a common way of harnessing water power to grind corn.

The Domesday Book, which was compiled in 1086, records 5,624 watermills in England.

Living on the Thames, we are very familiar with watermills with examples surviving at Sonning, Medmenham and Hambleden. Hambleden Mill supplied the Huntley & Palmers factory in Reading with flour for its biscuits.

The first use of hydropower to produce electricity in the UK was at Cragside House in Northumberland in 1878.

Hydropower produces about 20 per cent of the world’s electricity and 74 per cent of its renewable energy.

In the UK, the amounts are much smaller. My Grid Carbon app, which measures the source of all electricity being supplied to the grid at any one time, tells me that about 1.6 per cent of Britain’s electricity is being generated by hydropower as I write.

Hydropower, as a steady generator of power, unlike wind or solar, can act as a balance to other renewable sources, such as wind or solar, which depend on environmental conditions.

It is already near here as the Reading Hydro, a community benefit society, has installed two Archimedes screw turbines at Caversham weir, which together will generate 320 MW hours of energy per year, enough to power about 100 average homes.

Andy Tunstall, director of Reading Hydro, says: “The society came together to realise the ambition of our founder, Dr Tony Cowling, who frequently looked at the power of the water over the weir at Caversham and wondered how that power could be harnessed to provide zero carbon energy.

“Five years later, with a basic design in place, the fundraising started as a public share offer to raise the required capital.

“The public were very supportive, buying shares up to the level required to complete the project last month.

“The system is now up and running and going through various testing phases as it gets used to the levels of the river.

“We did not expect the turbines to be in operation 100 per cent of the time as they are dependent on low and high flow rate limits and only operate between those limits.

“There were many challenges along the way — permissions, technical design, construction and project management — but the volunteer board has wrestled with all these and adapted as we move from a construction project to an asset management phase which requires different types of skills.”

Although there are no firm plans to install hydropower in the river at Henley currently, there is plenty of interest and early discussions.

Buildings along the riverbank could benefit from a direct connection to a generator in the river. Watch this space.