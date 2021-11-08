Campaigners in march to demand action on climate

ABOUT 70 people took part in a march in Henley in support of climate justice.

They assembled in front of the Friends Meeting House in Northfield End on Saturday morning, carrying placards and banners.

The group then walked half a mile via Bell Street and Hart Street to St Mary’s Church, where they stopped for a two-minute silence.

The march was organised by environmental campaign group Greener Henley to mark Global Day of Action for Climate Justice as world leaders are gathered in Glasgow for the UN Climate Change Conference, COP26.

Participants held placards and banners with sogans including “Environment first”, “Together we can protect our planet” and “COP26, too little, too late”.

One read: “Rich countries like ours have done most to cause the climate crisis and owe the rest of the world immense climate debt.”

Diana Barnett, one of the organisers, said: “We were really keen on doing something to mark this day, which is the middle point of COP26.

“I’m very pleased with the turnout as you never know how many people are going to come when you organise something like this.

“We had a good mix of people and it’s great that they want to stand up and show they really care about this issue. The aim was to highlight those people who don’t have a voice in the climate justice debate, those who are really suffering the effects of climate change because of where they live.”

