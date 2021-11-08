A DRAG karaoke night is to be held at Henley town hall in aid of two charities. Mayor Sarah Miller has organised the event on Friday, December 3, starting at 7.30pm. Drag queen Just May, a Geri Halliwell impersonator, will be the star guest. The proceeds will go to the Henley and Peppard branch of the Royal British Legion and the Henley Regatta for the Disabled. Tickets cost from £20 and are available online at bit.ly/3nT0qJp