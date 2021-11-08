BEACONS could be installed in Wargrave to mark ... [more]
Monday, 08 November 2021
A DRAG karaoke night is to be held at Henley town hall in aid of two charities. Mayor Sarah Miller has organised the event on Friday, December 3, starting at 7.30pm. Drag queen Just May, a Geri Halliwell impersonator, will be the star guest. The proceeds will go to the Henley and Peppard branch of the Royal British Legion and the Henley Regatta for the Disabled. Tickets cost from £20 and are available online at bit.ly/3nT0qJp
08 November 2021
More News:
Painting of view through hedge chosen for Christmas card
THE Wargrave Heritage Trust is once again selling ... [more]
POLL: Have your say