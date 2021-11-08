Monday, 08 November 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

A DRAG karaoke night is to be held at Henley town hall in aid of two charities. Mayor Sarah Miller has organised the event on Friday, December 3, starting at 7.30pm. Drag queen Just May, a Geri Halliwell impersonator, will be the star guest. The proceeds will go to the Henley and Peppard branch of the Royal British Legion and the Henley Regatta for the Disabled. Tickets cost from £20 and are available online at bit.ly/3nT0qJp

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33