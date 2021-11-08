Gardening Buddies back together after covid lay-off

VOLUNTEERS who carry out horticultural work in Henley have completed their first project since restarting last month.

The Gardening Buddies, who were formed in 2013 to help the Henley in Bloom committee, had to disband due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since regrouping, three more volunteers have joined, making the group eight-strong. Their first project was to tidy up the overgrown herb garden outside the fire station in West Street.

Catherine Notaras, who is a member of Henley in Bloom, said: “The day was sunny and the West Street residents and fire station master offered us encouragement, cups of tea and their gratitude.

“It was a real pleasure to be part of a very constructive and rewarding morning. I hadn’t realised until we were well into our weeding and pruning that the garden was divided by gravel paths into four plots of perennial herbs, mint, lavender, rosemary, chives, thyme and marjoram.”

The volunteers will return in January to fill the gaps with fennel, sage, garlic and basil as well as edible flowers such as violas, nasturtiums, chamomile and marigolds. Ms Notaras said: “We could not do this without the support from the town council and parks staff who make us feel very welcome.

“They take and compost our clippings and together we help make the town attractive for residents and visitors.”

The Buddies will meet again this month. For more information, email Ms Notaras on catnotaras@gmail.com