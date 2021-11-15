Monday, 15 November 2021

Spreading the message

EXTINCTION Rebellion campaigners were in Henley market place seeking to raise awareness of the United Climate change conference in Glasgow.

Dora Hargitai, a member of the group’s Chilterns branch, said: “We want to persuade people to join us.

“We’ve spoken to some families and it’s normally the children who come up and engage. They know about climate change but it’s normally on the level of polar bears dying. They don’t know how bad it really is.”

Justin Whelan added: “We just want people to listen to the facts and then act.”

Pictured, left to right, are Josephine Lawrence, Emma Hawkins, Steve Morton, Dora Hargitai, Toby Brown and Justin Whelan

