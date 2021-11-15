We should all do our bit for nature

ONE of the joys of Great Big Green Week in September was linking with people passionate about improving Henley’s environmental footprint.

Sharing ideas and encouragement is a major part of Greener Henley’s ethos so if you want to be part of the solution, please join us at our next event, called “Together we can make a difference” at King’s Arms Barn in Henley on Tuesday (November 16) at 7.15pm.

There will be an open discussion about simple actions we can take to play our part in fighting climate change. For more details, visit https://greenerhenley.org.uk

How many of you remember E F Schumacher’s book Small Is Beautiful , subtitled “A study of economics as if people mattered”?

Schumacher founded an advisory centre to promote the use of efficient, labour-intensive techniques which is now the charity Practical Action.

Practical Action’s publication Small World has excellent examples of people who are currently at the sharp end of climate change but have been able to cope with the difficulties and continue to provide for their families through simple resources and practical ideas.

Examples include floating farms in Bangladesh, where excessive rainfall has caused farmland to be submerged for the whole rainy season.

In Peru, smallholder coffee producers need cooler conditions than the rising temperatures allow to produce quality coffee, so they are using layer farming to provide shade rather than moving further up the mountainside, which would destroy more of the rainforest.

I am encouraged by these projects and other simple initiatives to overcome problems caused by climate change.

There is a lot our community can do for a positive outcome. If you are interested in being involved in small-scale projects that Greener Henley and friends are doing, you would be very welcome to join us.

It is tree-planting season. For the next few weeks you will find the trees group out on Saturday mornings and Sunday afternoons planting native saplings and wrapping them in wool for protection.

Apart from providing habitats for wildlife, these trees will eventually sequester carbon in the soil.

If you can spare a couple of hours and want to help our local environment, please email greenerhenley@gmail.com

The wildlife group is equally busy and members can be found on most Wednesday mornings on one of the wildlife areas in the town that they help maintain.

The Holy Trinity churchyard has been a wildlife haven for about 40 years. In the summer a wonderful array of wildflowers can be found attracting butterflies, insects and birds, which in turn attract other native creatures. The wildlife group supports the volunteers who maintain this peaceful spot, helping them to remove the long grass once it has been mown at the end of summer.

Another successful wildlife area for the group is Marsh Meadows. If you fancy doing some helpful clearing of Himalayan balsam and brambles, please contact us and we will pass your details to Sally Rankin, who runs the group.

And then there’s our other prickly friends. Sadly, we have lost huge numbers of hedgehogs since the Fifties. According to the Hedgehog Preservation Society, thousands are killed and injured each year by vehicles, pesticides, garden machinery, bonfires and unguarded ponds.

Adopting different methods of gardening would help keep these important creatures safe. Good gardeners know that hedgehogs (and frogs and toads) are beneficial to the garden as natural slug killers. Using pellets might kill molluscs but they also kill anything else that eats the poison.

Leave slightly “untidy” areas for creatures such as hedgehogs to use as cover. If you have a pond, make sure you have a shallow end or a means to climb out for any creature that might fall in. Hedgehogs are good swimmers but they can’t climb out of steep-sided ponds.

Anyone wishing to help with conservation of any of our native species, please get in touch and we can pass your details to someone who will be pleased to hear from you.

For some of you, these voluntary actions might seem a bit tame when up against the climate crisis, but our environment is under threat and this affects all living species. From here we can work outwards to protect our waterways and oceans from pollution and waste.

It is possible to change our habits and we can encourage others to take the right steps to enrich all our lives by living conscientiously. Just as we supported each other during lockdown, we can support each other in this adversity.

Diana Barnett