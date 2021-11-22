Cash boost for Buddies

A GARDENING group in Henley has been given £300 to buy plants and bulbs.

The Gardening Buddies, who were formed in 2013 to help the town council’s Henley in Bloom committee, have reunited after disbanding last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Three more volunteers have joined, making the group eight-strong.

Their first project was tiding up the overgrown herb garden outside the fire station in West Street.

Catherine Notaras, who is a member of the group and Henley in Bloom, proposed the grant to help the group “get back on its feet” and the committee agreed.

She said the plants and bulbs would be used on an ad hoc basis in order to replenish “barren and failed areas”.

Kyle Dowling, a council park warden, said it was great to see the volunteers back in action.