Woman’s ‘pre-loved’ clothes sale promotes importance of sustainable living

ABOUT 250 people attended a “pre-loved” fashion fair in Henley on Friday.

The event was held at Henley Rugby Club and featured 25 stalls where people sold second-hand clothes.

Organiser Lizzie Hughes said: “It’s a big airy venue so people felt comfortable. The people with stalls were thrilled with people buying gems from their own wardrobes. I found a beautiful jumper myself.

“It was wonderful to see so many smiling faces and people having a great evening. I think bringing joy to people’s lives is so important. I’m really excited to do more events in the future.”

Mrs Hughes, an advertising and marketing consultant, has been putting on events for about four years but was unable to do so during the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: “It’s so important to think about how we shop these days and to be more mindful.

“There’s lot of excitement around sustainable fashion and living in a greener way and people have great things to reuse just sitting at home.

“It’s about caring for the planet — it’s great fun but with an important message.”