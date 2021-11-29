Monday, 29 November 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Natural art

TWO workshops on how to make natural pigments will take place at the Methodist chapel in Watlington on December 2 and 9 at 10am.

They will be led by artist Jules Bishop, who will demonstrate how to make ink and pigment from hedge materials and how to create watercolours and artworks.

The workshops have been organised by the town’s climate action group.

Entry is free but places must be booked. For more information, visit www.watlington
climateaction.org.uk/events

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33