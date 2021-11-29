Natural art

Residents fear for future of pub after sale
A PUB in Wargrave has been sold but there are ... [more]
Monday, 29 November 2021
TWO workshops on how to make natural pigments will take place at the Methodist chapel in Watlington on December 2 and 9 at 10am.
They will be led by artist Jules Bishop, who will demonstrate how to make ink and pigment from hedge materials and how to create watercolours and artworks.
The workshops have been organised by the town’s climate action group.
Entry is free but places must be booked. For more information, visit www.watlington
climateaction.org.uk/events
29 November 2021
More News:
Concern at lack of planning for new recreation ground
THE clerk of Sonning Common Parish Council is ... [more]
POLL: Have your say