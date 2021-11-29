Natural art

TWO workshops on how to make natural pigments will take place at the Methodist chapel in Watlington on December 2 and 9 at 10am.

They will be led by artist Jules Bishop, who will demonstrate how to make ink and pigment from hedge materials and how to create watercolours and artworks.

The workshops have been organised by the town’s climate action group.

Entry is free but places must be booked. For more information, visit www.watlington

climateaction.org.uk/events