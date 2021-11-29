Sewage spill

Residents fear for future of pub after sale
Monday, 29 November 2021
RESIDENTS of Purfield Drive and Victoria Road in Wargrave woke up to a stream of raw sewage on Monday morning.
Thames Water staff were called out to clean up the mess.
Joseph Hanley, of Victoria Road, said: “The same thing happened last spring. It is a problem that the systems are backing up so quickly. Although it was not nice, Thames Water cleaned up well.”
The company urged residents not to flush non-biodegradable items such as wipes and nappies down their toilets.
