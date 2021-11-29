Monday, 29 November 2021

Sewage spill

RESIDENTS of Purfield Drive and Victoria Road in Wargrave woke up to a stream of raw sewage on Monday morning.

Thames Water staff were called out to clean up the mess.

Joseph Hanley, of Victoria Road, said: “The same thing happened last spring. It is a problem that the systems are backing up so quickly. Although it was not nice, Thames Water cleaned up well.”

The company urged residents not to flush non-biodegradable items such as wipes and nappies down their toilets.

