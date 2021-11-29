Wildlife photography calendar shows threat to species

A WILDLIFE photography calendar has been released by a new environmental group in Goring.

The 2022 calendar, called The Natural World in the Goring Gap, aims to raise awareness of the significant loss of biodiversity of birds and other animals in the area and elsewhere.

The profits will be donated to the Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire Wildlife Trust, which manages nature reserves, including Hartslock in Goring.

Seventy per cent of the animals featured in the calendar are on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s red or amber lists, meaning they are at risk of extinction or decline.

The photographs have been provided free of charge by wildlife photographers, including Steve Gozdz, who runs Goring Gap Wildlife Experiences.

The back page of the A3 size calendar lists information about the 26 species featured, including their conservation status.

The calendar is the first project of the Goring Gap Environment Organisation, which has been set up by villager Ron Bridle.

It will support local conservation projects and set up a “knowledge hub” about the natural world. Mr Bridle said the number of at risk species featured in the calendar showed the need for the community to help protect and improve their habitats and eco-systems.

The calendar costs £8 and is available at Goring shops or you can order direct from Mr Bridle on 07789 871620 or email robbridle@btinternet.com

There is a postage charge of £3.20.