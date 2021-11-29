If your device is toast, repair it

MY parents only ever bought one vacuum cleaner. The round purple and white Hoover Constellation was a staple of my childhood home, mended periodically by the repair man. It glided over our carpets for several decades.

I recently saw an identical one in a museum.

Modern vacuum cleaners are designed to last about eight to 10 years, depending on their use and make. Over a time span of 30 years, that’s three vacuum cleaners to my parents’ one. This may be good for vacuum cleaner manufacturers but it’s bad news for the environment.

Manufacturing a vacuum cleaner requires materials and energy. At the end of its life, if it isn’t recyclable it may end up in landfill.

And vacuum cleaners are only one example of the many manufactured goods essential to our daily lives that now have shorter lifespans and hence we consume more of them.

Many goods are deliberately made hard to repair, with spare parts unobtainable. The new “right to repair” bill, which came into force in the summer, will help to address this as manufacturers are now legally required to make spare parts available to people buying electrical appliances.

But spare parts are only part of the equation. Many of us would not feel confident to attempt a repair ourselves and finding a handyman is often difficult.

Repair cafés, an initiative running in 2,200 communities worldwide, are free meeting places that bring together volunteer specialists and residents with broken items to repair.

The café provides tools and materials and the emphasis is on passing on skills so next time you can do it yourself.

We took our much-loved, vintage-style four-slot toaster to the Marlow repair café. Apart from toasting just two slices at a time, not four, it otherwise still worked well.

My husband Simon got to work on it with Mike, a retired engineer, while I wandered round to see what other people had brought in.

At one table a sewing machine with a broken foot was being taken apart, at another a lady with a sewing machine was busy mending textiles and sewing broken handbag straps back together.

An Anglepoise lamp that had lost its poise was being carefully reattached.

Some people came quite regularly — Lesley told me that she had recently brought in her DAB radio that could no longer be played due to a loose connection. A dab with the soldering iron in the right place and it’s now back in service.

Her paper shredder, similarly, was pressed back into service with a new electrical connection.

Frank, who runs the café, told me the most common items that are brought in are toasters and lamps.

Were we successful with our toaster? Sadly, no. After an hour we called it a day. After several attempts at mending different parts of the mechanism, nothing seemed to work.

We did discover that after taking the cover off there were several hard lumps of charcoaled toast in the mechanism, a common problem with toasters apparently and just clearing these out will often do the trick.

Repair cafés are a brilliant idea. They save money and by extending the life of a product they reduce the amount of waste going into landfill.

If you would like to try out the Marlow repair café (sadly, we don’t have one in Henley yet), visit https://repaircafe.org/en/cafe/marlow-repair-cafe/