More EV charging points in car parks

MORE electric vehicle charging points are coming to Henley.

Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, is installing the devices in car parks across the county in a bid to help drivers make the switch to electric.

There are already two charging points in both the King’s Road and Greys Road car parks, which are the responsibility of South Oxfordshire District Council.

Between 10 and 16 new chargers will be installed in the two car parks by March.

This will allow residents without off-street parking to park for free overnight and charge up using a 7-22kw EV charging point. A car could be fully charged in a few hours. The chargers will also provide battery top-ups to commuters and visitors during the day.

The project is being delivered by the county council in partnership with the University of Oxford, Urban Integrated UK and Zeta Lighting, of Bicester.

District councils are supporting the scheme and hosting the charging hubs.

Pete Sudbury, the county council’s cabinet member for climate change delivery and environment, said: “Many councillors have had residents who don’t have off-street parking asking about charging EVs and we at the council know we need to accelerate different solutions to that problem.

“Park and charge is a key part of the Oxfordshire EV strategy, helping people to move away from using diesel and petrol vehicles.”

Councillor Sue Cooper, South Oxfordshire District Council’s cabinet member for environment, climate change and nature recovery, said: “This is great news for residents as they will have access to 62 new chargers across the district. This could be the difference to those living in Thame, Wallingford and Henley to make the switch to EV ownership knowing they have easy access to charging points.”

Henley Town Council’s climate emergency working group has estimated that there are about 1,600 homes in the town without off-street parking.