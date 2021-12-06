Monday, 06 December 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

New bins deal

A NEW contractor has been appointed to empty the dog waste bins in Benson. 

The parish council is to spend £832 a year to have the eight bins emptied by Shield Group, of Worminghall, Buckinghamshire.   

Bill Pattison, who chairs the council, said: “We have been using the district council’s contractor but the charges went up chronically and this arrangement seems more acceptable.”  

In April, South Oxfordshiore District Council doubled its charge from £3 to £6 per bin, per week plus an administration fee and VAT. It claimed it had been subsidising the service.

The new contract will reduce the cost to £2 per bin.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33