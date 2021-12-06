New bins deal

A NEW contractor has been appointed to empty the dog waste bins in Benson.

The parish council is to spend £832 a year to have the eight bins emptied by Shield Group, of Worminghall, Buckinghamshire.

Bill Pattison, who chairs the council, said: “We have been using the district council’s contractor but the charges went up chronically and this arrangement seems more acceptable.”

In April, South Oxfordshiore District Council doubled its charge from £3 to £6 per bin, per week plus an administration fee and VAT. It claimed it had been subsidising the service.

The new contract will reduce the cost to £2 per bin.