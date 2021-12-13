What we can do to save planet

LAST month I mentioned E F Schumacher’s book Small is Beautiful — a Study of Economics as if People Mattered.

By coincidence, his name cropped up again recently in a talk hosted by the group Resurgence and given by Kate Raworth, the economist who came up with the idea of “doughnut economics”.

Interesting and very informative, the talk gave me a lot to think about, including four questions that I will try to explain here.

How can all the people of Henley thrive?

That is everyone with any connection to Henley, all sectors of our community, residents, businesses, people who work or study here, from the youngest to the oldest.

During lockdown it was noticeable that people were very generous with their care and watchfulness, making sure everyone in the town was kept safe and neighbours had all they needed.

Therefore if we want Henley to thrive, we have to make sure the town and people have what they need to thrive.

Obviously everyone should have the basics, such as good housing, enough to eat, suitable employment etc but there’s more than that.

What is the difference between living and thriving — company, support, help available when it is needed, belonging to the community, having a voice? Perhaps all of these and more.

For the town to thrive we also have to support our local shops and businesses so Henley remains vibrant. We have to look after our infrastructure, give support to local schools and groups.

This is a question that we might not have the answers to yet but together we could work it out.

How can Henley be as generous as the wildland next door?

We don’t literally have a wildland next door but most of us appreciate nature and are beginning to understand how important it is to our survival.

Nature such as wetlands, rewilded areas, places not overly managed by human intervention do so much good for our planet — we know that.

I suppose the generosity of nature is that if left alone, the natural world would heal itself and us all just by its existence. And our human objective should at least be to do no harm.

How can our town respect the health of the planet?

This is a huge question for Henley and poses other questions. What do we do in Henley that is or might be detrimental to the health of the planet? Can we change that?

We could take as an example the use of pesticides. Several towns and cities in the country have banned the use of pesticides because of the harm they do to our biodiversity as well as to human and animal health. (See www.pan-uk.org)

Some councils are concerned that residents would criticise them for not keeping the parks, verges and other areas bug and “weed” free.

However, we know that invertebrates, pollinators and earthworms are vital for our existence, so why are we spending thousands of pounds each year destroying them?

We also know that we have suffered huge losses in our natural flora, birds and mammals, due partly to loss of habitat as well as loss of their food chain.

Another suggestion is to support Rotary’s excellent campaign to End Plastic Soup.

By changing our buying habits (item by item), replacing single-use plastics with a sustainable alternative, we can affect the amount of plastic that ends up in our waterways and oceans.

How can Henley respect the wellbeing of all people?

This is harder to do but is essential if we want humankind to survive.

Remember your physics lessons at school, for every action there is a reaction? Perhaps we should take time to consider the island nations which are dealing with the consequences of the rise in sea level and extremes of climate.

It’s not easy to think about the relationship between our choices and actions and the effect they have on people and places thousands of miles away.

There isn’t space here to discuss this in depth so why not come along to a Greener Henley meeting where we can openly discuss this and other important questions about how to make a difference for the better?

We meet at King’s Arms Barn every second Tuesday of the month at 7.30pm (covid permitting).

For more information, email greenerhenley@gmail.com or visit https://greenerhenley.org.uk

Diana Barnett