Councillor cleans up

DIRTY street signs in Charvil have been cleaned.

Sam Akhtar, who represents the village on Wokingham Borough Council, did the work himself at the weekend.

Councillor Akhtar noticed the condition of the signs while out picking up litter with his community group Charvil Matters.

He said: “I am on a mission to improve Charvil as much as possible and make the most of our beautiful village.

“I noticed that some of the signs around the village were looking quite dirty, many with the words barely visible because they were covered in a film of moss.”

If you spot a sign that needs to be cleaned or replaced, email sam.akhtar

@wokingham.gov.uk