Monday, 20 December 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Councillor cleans up

Councillor cleans up

DIRTY street signs in Charvil have been cleaned.

Sam Akhtar, who represents the village on Wokingham Borough Council, did the work himself at the weekend.

Councillor Akhtar noticed the condition of the signs while out picking up litter with his community group Charvil Matters.

He said: “I am on a mission to improve Charvil as much as possible and make the most of our beautiful village.

“I noticed that some of the signs around the village were looking quite dirty, many with the words barely visible because they were covered in a film of moss.”

If you spot a sign that needs to be cleaned or replaced, email sam.akhtar
@wokingham.gov.uk

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33