Volunteers tidy up at wishing well garden

VOLUNTEERS who carry out horticultural work in Henley tidied up the wishing well garden in Reading Road.

The Gardening Buddies, who were formed in 2013 to help Henley in Bloom, reformed in September after disbanding due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Their second project since the eight-strong group got back together was tidying up around the well, which was installed by Henley Lions Club in 2008 and is sponsored by Toad Hall garden centre.

The women cleared litter, cut away the overgrown hedges and weeded the borders.

Catherine Notaras, who is a member of Henley in Bloom, said: “We all felt good to be contributing to the upkeep of this community garden. We tidied away the autumnal orange and scarlet leaves from a small spring flowering tree together with the weeds.

“Under the mulch, the allium and tulip bulbs are plumping up in anticipation of their spring show and the foliage of the dark liver red heucheras continues to defiantly stand up to the frosts.

“It’s a good wishing well as we didn’t get wet.”