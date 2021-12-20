Action plan on climate

SOUTH Oxfordshire District Council is to publish a climate action plan.

It has also committed to providing leadership with regular guidance and information about the changes required of everyone in order to reach net zero carbon emissions.

The council says this is in line with the declarations agreed at COP26 in Glasgow last month.

Leader David Rouane said: “We are committed to doing what we can to tackle the climate emergency, whether that’s through changing the way we work, supporting our communities to adapt their homes and businesses or by supporting our partner organisations to help bring about wider change, for instance, to the way we travel.”

The council has already declared a climate emergency and an ecological emergency.