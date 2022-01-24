Misspelt road sign

A ROAD sign in Charvil has been replaced due to a spelling mistake.

The previous sign for Strathmore Drive was installed in December but residents complained to Wokingham Borough Council, the highways authority, because it read “Starthmore Drive”.

One resident commented: “Too much reliance on spellcheck. What a waste of money. Didn’t anyone check before it was produced?”

Councillor Sam Akhtar, who represents Charvil on the council, said: “Thank you to the residents for flagging this up. It is unbelievable that someone spelt the street name wrong.”

Meanwhile, a faulty manhole cover in Bath Road, Charvil, has been fixed.

Residents complained to the council last summer about being woken at night by the loud “clunking” noise from heavy goods vehicles driving over the covers.

Cllr Akhtar discovered the manhole was owned by BT so he asked the company to fix the problem, which it did at the end of last year.