Villagers to deter common joyriders

A DITCH will be dug around the perimeter of the Bix Common field to stop people joyriding.

The field, which is in front of Bix and Assendon village hall, will also have a rail fence with a pedestrian access and vehicle gate on Old Bix Road near St James’s Church.

Bix Common belongs “in common” to nine surrounding landowners who first noticed the joyriding problem late last year.

Gary Hill, who has lived at Bix Manor for 35 years and is one of the landowners, said: “It has been happening very occasionally for the last two or three years but all of a sudden it became pretty popular. They tend to leave tyre and track marks.

“You can’t stop them as they can get on and off the field pretty easily. We’ve got the registration number of vehicles but the police didn’t want to know.

“The plan is to create a ditch and a little mound that makes it impossible to get on to the field.”

The ditch will be along the north side of White Lane.

Mr Hill said: “We’ve also had some issues with horse riders galloping around it and that’s something that we will be trying to discourage. One of the farmers will be able to do the work and I don’t think there will be a charge for it.”

He added: “On a positive note, we have decided to all pay for a huge marquee to go on the field to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

“Part of the understanding of common field holders is to keep it as nice open space for the people who live in the village to enjoy — we take the responsibility very seriously.”