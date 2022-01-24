Fence for meadow

A METAL fence is to be built at the entrance to Freemans Meadow in Henley.

This will be 1.2m high with a metal bow top and a self-closing pedestrian gate.

The town council will pay £2,650 for the work, which it says is necessary for safety reasons.

The park is popular with families of young children and dog walkers but has a wide entrance that opens out to Fair Mile, a busy town entry road.

The council says the fence would reduce the risk of accidents as well as preventing access by unauthorised vehicles.

The fence will be dark green and in the same style as that surrounding the playground.

It will have a small gap underneath for maintenance and so small mammals can crawl through.