Gift from Slovenia

A TRADITIONAL Slovenian hayrack is to be installed at Gillotts Corner Field in Henley.

This is to mark the town’s twinning relationship with Bled more than eight years ago. A hay rack is a cultural symbol in Slovenia, where it is known as a kozolec.

The Henley hay rack used to be the University of Oxford’s Harcourt Arboretum. The British-Slovene Society suggested gifting it and it will be the gathering place for the society’s annual picnic for the Slovenian community in Britain which usually attracts 40 to 60 people.

There is only one other Slovenian hay rack in the UK which is in Gloucestershire and owned by the Prince of Wales after being donated in 1991 when the country gained independence.