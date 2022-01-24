Meadows cameras in need of update

CCTV cameras at Mill Meadows in Henley could be updated at a cost of £4,500.

There are three that monitor the beauty spot, two of which were installed in 2004 and are coming to the end of their working lives.

The third was replaced last year.

The town council, which manages Mill Meadows, is also planning to install four more cameras to monitor the new adventure golf course, which is currently being built and expected to be complete by the end of March.

A meeting of the council’s recreation and amenities committee heard that the police were not making enough use of the CCTV that is currently available.

This follows an incident where a Mini Cooper belongoing to resident Caroline Waller was smashed up by vandals during the night of December 16.

The windscreen, bonnet, and roof were badly damaged and Mrs Waller’s insurance company said the £15,000 car was likely be written off.

The vandals were caught on CCTV using heavy cones left by the golf course builders to attack the car.

Mrs Waller, 57, and her husband Simon, 59, said the CCTV footage was given to to Thames Valley Police by the council. However, the police said they were unable to find any further evidence and the case was closed.

Councillor Ian Clark said the vandal attack was clearly caught by the cameras.

Town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward agreed the evidence had been “very promising”.

Councillor Laurence Plant said: “The police don’t seem to utilise the CCTV footage they are given, so what is the point in having it there?”

But Councillor Ken Arlett said such incidents were rare.

Elsewhere, there are 17 CCTV cameras around the town centre, which were installed in 2015 and will be due an upgrade in two years’ time. These are paid for by South Oxfordshire District Council.