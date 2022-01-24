Monday, 24 January 2022

Welcome wall

PLANS to redecorate the welcome wall on Leichlingen Pavilion in Mill Meadows, Henley, have been revived.

Two years ago, the town council, which owns the building, said the wall would be decorated with a map of the facilities.

Now Councillor David Eggleton has asked for it to be looked at again.

