WALKERS are Welcome in Henley promotes walking, helps businesses that benefit walkers and ensures a good walking environment in and around Henley.

It is part of a nationwide initiative to be “welcoming to walkers”, enabling the development of more than 100 accredited towns and villages to assist with their communities’ economic, physical health and mental wellbeing through walking. Henley is a beautiful and historic riverside market town surrounded by the wonderful Oxfordshire countryside and Walkers are Welcome strengthens the town’s reputation as a diverse and interesting walking destination.

The town benefits through increased footfall; businesses, pubs, restaurants, cafés and bed and breakfasts can use the Walkers are Welcome logo and website for their marketing and publicity purposes.

By encouraging the formation of walking groups, festivals and events, Walkers are Welcome can provide opportunities for residents and visitors to enjoy the many footpaths and learn about the culture, heritage and biodiversity of the town and surrounding parishes.

Walkers are Welcome promotes social interaction and community cohesion which complements Henley’s economic plans and strategies for a vibrant and sustainable future.

We have a lot of ideas and activities but are short of people to help make these a reality. We organise a walking festival every year, publish ideas for walks and recently created a sign to mark the Oxfordshire Way.

There are also regular walks with a theme. Look, for example for get fit walks in January, an egg hunt at Easter and summer flower walks.

We see a clear growth in interest in walking, so if you would like to help us, please email chairman Peter Stone at petercstone99@aol.com

Alie Hagedoorn

secretary