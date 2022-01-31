Warm, cosy and green home

IF the Government is to meet its net zero targets many more of us will need to be living in homes built to “net zero” standards — that is a home that is so well insulated, airtight and energy efficient that it uses very little energy and what it does use can be generated from a renewable source.

What is it like to live in an eco-friendly home? How does it differ from a conventional home? What are the upsides and are there any downsides?

To find out I went to visit Stuart and Joan Martin, who moved into a new-build, net zero house on the Greencore Springfield estate in Kingston Bagpuize, near Abingdon.

It’s a mixed development of privately owned and socially rented homes built on a green site which includes a community orchard, wildlife pond and green open spaces. Greencore Construction specialises in environmentally friendly housing.

Stepping through the front door of the couple’s home, it felt immediately comfortably warm even on a chilly day yet with no obvious source of heat. Stuart explained that the heating system was underfloor and powered by an air source heat pump with a thermostat keeping the house a comfortable 21C downstairs and a cooler 18C upstairs.

The house is airtight, so there are no cold draughts. Joan demonstrated this by lighting a candle to show me that the flame did not flicker at all.

To ensure a natural circulation of air, a venting system allows an exchange of air between inside and outside but with a heat exchanger so outside air is warmed before coming into the house.

The result is no cold spots or unsightly mould where moisture condenses while washing can be dried in the house on wet days as the moisture it produces is removed by the venting system.

The house is built from highly insulated panels made in a factory, not from bricks.

Construction is fast — from foundations to a watertight roof can be completed on site in just 14 days.

As well as keeping warm air in, the insulation keeps heat out in the summer. Joan explained that in recent heatwaves they opened the windows at night to let cold air in, then shut them in the morning and drew the curtains, trapping cool air inside and making the house comfortably cool in the day without the need for air conditioning. This technique, by the way, will help to keep any house cool on hot days.

Solar panels on the roof generate much of their electricity and a rainwater harvesting system provides water for flushing the loo.

There is no gas to the site. Joan and Stuart’s electricity bill has remained steady despite this house being larger than their last one. They are expecting it will go down once they are able to sell the surplus electricity they produce from their solar panels to the grid and they have installed a battery to enable them to capture unused electricity generated during the day to use at night.

Any downsides? Stuart and Joan found it difficult to think of any. Needing to build a double cat flap, from house to garage and garage to garden to prevent cold air from coming inside, took kitty a little while to get used to.

And the sound insulation is so good that the couple cannot hear the birds sing.

But these are small disadvantages for such a comfortable home with so small a carbon footprint.

P.S. Plugging draughts is one of the cheapest and most effective ways of making your house warmer — check out practical advice on draught-proofing at https://energysavingtrust.org.uk/advice/draught-proofing