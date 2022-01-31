Field sign installed

A CLASS at a school in Sonning Common was closed ... [more]
Monday, 31 January 2022
A NEW sign has been installed at the Millennium Field in Sonning Common.
It was donated by Shiplake College and reads “Bonham-Carter Spinney” to commemorate Sibella Bonham-Carter, a benefactor of the field.
Blast Away, from Reading, installed the wooden sign in the field off Kennylands Road.
31 January 2022
