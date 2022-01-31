Cleaners required

THIS year’s Sonning Common Spring Clean will take place on Sunday, March 6 from 10am to noon.

Volunteers should meet at the village hall in Wood Lane to sign in and attend a short safety briefing before meeting with a team leader and walking to different locations around the parish.

Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Equipment including litter pickers, gloves, hi-vis wear and bags will be provided.

Transport will also be available to reach the furthest locations and for anyone with significant access requirements.

Organisers are urging volunteers to wear suitable shoes such as trainers, walking boots or wellies and to dress appropriately for the weather.

Refreshments will be available at the village hall afterwards.

For more information, visit the Facebook page called The SoCo Springclean 2022.

The event, which is organised by Emma Lawrence, was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.