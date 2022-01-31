Monday, 31 January 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

More fly-tips

More fly-tips

THE number of fly-tipping incidents in South Oxfordshire has increased.

The total went from 815 in 2019/20 to 969 in 2021, according to the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

This trend was repeated across the South-East, says rural insurance broker Lycetts, which obtained the figures.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33