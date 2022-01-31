More fly-tips

A CLASS at a school in Sonning Common was closed ... [more]
Monday, 31 January 2022
THE number of fly-tipping incidents in South Oxfordshire has increased.
The total went from 815 in 2019/20 to 969 in 2021, according to the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.
This trend was repeated across the South-East, says rural insurance broker Lycetts, which obtained the figures.
31 January 2022
