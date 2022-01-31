Neighbour objects to extension

PLANS to extend a house in Henley have been criticised by a neighbour.

The owners of Drummond House in St Mark’s Road want to build a first-floor side extension.

But Amanda and Roger Heath, who live next door, have registered an objection with South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority.

Mrs Heath said: “The high brick structure will be overbearing on our property.

“The height of this extension is amplified by the apex of the roof, which is significant, and by the fact that it is uphill of our property.”

“This will impact the amenity of our kitchen, dining room, first-floor bathroom, second-floor bedroom and courtyard garden.

“Our view is that the proposed first-floor extension, by being so much more dominant, negatively impacts on the visual appearance of both our property but also the street scene.

“The top of St Mark’s Road is notable for the number of tall trees in both ours and our neighbours’ gardens. Indeed, the area was once a copse.

“We are fortunate that many of the trees remain, providing a haven for wildlife. We have extensive bat and bird activity in our garden, which is very visible. We would not wish any proposed extension to impact wildlife.”

The Henley Society, a conservation group, has also objected, saying the extension would be overbearing and unneighbourly in terms of loss of light and privacy.

The town council’s planning committee has recommended the application is refused. Vice-chairman Ken Arlett said: “It would affect the sunlight.”

The district council is due to make a decision by February 7.