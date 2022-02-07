Monday, 07 February 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Film night returns

THE next film to be shown by the Peppard Revels Film Club will be The Grand Budapest Hotel.

The 2014 film, which stars Ralph Fiennes, Bill Murray and Saoirse Ronan, is about a concierge who was wrongly framed for murder.

It will be shown at Peppard War Memorial Hall on Friday, February 18 at 7pm. Tickets cost £15, which includes dinner and wine.

To book a seat, call Linda Collison on (01491) 628492 or email lindacollison1@
aol.com

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33