Film night returns

THE next film to be shown by the Peppard Revels Film Club will be The Grand Budapest Hotel.

The 2014 film, which stars Ralph Fiennes, Bill Murray and Saoirse Ronan, is about a concierge who was wrongly framed for murder.

It will be shown at Peppard War Memorial Hall on Friday, February 18 at 7pm. Tickets cost £15, which includes dinner and wine.

To book a seat, call Linda Collison on (01491) 628492 or email lindacollison1@

aol.com