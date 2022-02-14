Monday, 14 February 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Eco-church

A GROUP is being formed at St Michael’s Church in Peppard Road, Sonning Common which will aim to make the building more sustainable and environmentally friendly.

For more information, email Mary Lewis on
lewismaryg@gmail.com  

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33