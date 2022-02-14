Monday, 14 February 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

School cuts energy bill

SONNING Common Primary School has saved £6,250 in energy bills due to its solar panels.

The Grove Road school had 84 solar panels installed in 2017 at a cost of £11,000.

This was paid for by the Low Carbon Hub, a community energy initiative in Oxford.

In the last 12 months the solar panels have generated 21,249 kw/h of power and have saved 5.4 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

They also provided about 25 per cent of the school’s energy needs.

The primary was the 25th Low Carbon Hub solar school in Oxfordshire.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33