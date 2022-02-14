School cuts energy bill

SONNING Common Primary School has saved £6,250 in energy bills due to its solar panels.

The Grove Road school had 84 solar panels installed in 2017 at a cost of £11,000.

This was paid for by the Low Carbon Hub, a community energy initiative in Oxford.

In the last 12 months the solar panels have generated 21,249 kw/h of power and have saved 5.4 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

They also provided about 25 per cent of the school’s energy needs.

The primary was the 25th Low Carbon Hub solar school in Oxfordshire.