Showing the love

MEMBERS of Greener Henley will be joining the Climate Coalition’s green hearts campaign, Show the Love, this month.

Environmental and other groups across the country are making, wearing, displaying and sending green hearts to their loved ones and politicians explaining the things we all love about nature and our planet.

Diana Barnett, of Greener Henley, said: “We will be reminding our MPs that we need to see the actions to tackle climate change, as ‘promised’ at COP26. Anyone can join this event by doing their own green hearts activity in their own community group or family.”

Greener Henley will hold a free evening of “craftivism”, campaigning or sharing ideas at King’s Arms Barn on Tusday at 7.30pm. To book, visit https://henley

showsthelove.eventbrite.co.uk