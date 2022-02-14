Monday, 14 February 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

‘Outdoors forgotten’

THE Open Spaces Society has criticised the Government’s levelling up programme.

The Henley pressuregroup said that access to green spaces had been left out of the 12 policy objectives announced last week to provide more resources to forgotten communities.

The society said green spaces had proved to be vital during the pandemic for the public’s mental and physical health and they had a crucial role in addressing the impact of the climate crisis.

Nicola Hodgson, case officer for the society, said: “The Government cannot seriously run a levelling-up programme while neglecting the glaring inequality of access to local green space.

“It must invest in those areas where people cannot have ready and safe access to a green space on their doorstep and ensure that such spaces are provided.

“People must also be able to designate local spaces to secure their protection, so that the multiple benefits they provide endure for future generations.

“The Government has omitted a vital piece of the levelling-up jigsaw from its proposals.”

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33