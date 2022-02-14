‘Outdoors forgotten’

THE Open Spaces Society has criticised the Government’s levelling up programme.

The Henley pressuregroup said that access to green spaces had been left out of the 12 policy objectives announced last week to provide more resources to forgotten communities.

The society said green spaces had proved to be vital during the pandemic for the public’s mental and physical health and they had a crucial role in addressing the impact of the climate crisis.

Nicola Hodgson, case officer for the society, said: “The Government cannot seriously run a levelling-up programme while neglecting the glaring inequality of access to local green space.

“It must invest in those areas where people cannot have ready and safe access to a green space on their doorstep and ensure that such spaces are provided.

“People must also be able to designate local spaces to secure their protection, so that the multiple benefits they provide endure for future generations.

“The Government has omitted a vital piece of the levelling-up jigsaw from its proposals.”