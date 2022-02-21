Lizards to move in

SLOW worms are to be given a new home in Wargrave.

The lizards, which are a protected species, currenty inhabit a site in Reading Road, Woodley, which is set to be developed.

They will be moved to Mumbery Nature Reserve in Harvest Place, which was last used in 2016 to rehome 84 slow worms.

There are estimated to be 41 in the latest batch.

The nature reserve which is managed by volunteers, has a hibernacula habitat, which is an underground pit loosely filled with rocks, logs and dead wood and covered with grass.

It has temporary reptile exclusion fencing, which has a UV resistant membrane which keeps the slow worms contained.

Wargrave parish counciller Terry Cattermole said: “The local schools use the land as an outdoor classroom to explore and learn about nature.”