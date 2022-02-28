Farm track plan rejected

A FARMER from Wargrave has had a planning application for an access track turned down.

Simon Marsden, of River Farm in Willow Lane, said this would allow the growing of animal feed to be more efficient.

He said the track would be used to access land at the northern edge of the farm which becomes very boggy due to its close proximity to the River Thames.

But Wokingham Borough Council, the planning authority, refused consent, saying the turning point of the track was too close to the trees surrounding the perimeter of the land.