Monday, 28 February 2022

Two memorial benches

TWO benches have been installed in memory of the secretary of Sonning Common Green Gym.

Robin Howles, who died in March last year, had held the role for 15 years.

One bench was installed in Spring Wood, near Mr Howles’s home, and the other is at Greys Court on the edge of the estate near the entrance to Pissen Wood, where he enjoyed walking.

