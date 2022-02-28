Rail vandals

WAAF veteran to celebrate 100th birthday with sing-song
A WOMAN will celebrate her 100th birthday on
Monday, 28 February 2022
A GROUP of boys were seen throwing traffic cones on to the tracks at Henley station on Tuesday night.
The incident was reported to the police by a man who saw one of the cones hit an incoming train.
He said: “Maybe the parents of this town should have a word with their kids before someone gets seriously injured.”
28 February 2022
