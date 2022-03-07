Serve our cleaners

THE demand for coronavirus vaccinations at ... [more]
Monday, 07 March 2022
VOLUNTEERS are needed to serve refreshments at this year’s Sonning Common Spring Clean on Sunday from 10am to noon.
They shouold go to the village hall in Wood Lane at 11.30am to serve the volunteer litter pickers.
For more information, visit the Facebook page called The SoCo Springclean 2022.
The event, which is organised by Emma Lawrence, was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
07 March 2022
More News:
Having covid made me want to be fit again, says charity runner
A MAN is to run a half marathon for charity after ... [more]
POLL: Have your say