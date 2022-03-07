Monday, 07 March 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Rainbows clear up

WARGRAVE Rainbows collected three bags of litter in the village.

Leader Caroline Dent said they came up with the idea of a litter pick after the girls were shocked by the amount of rubbish they saw on pavements and in hedges.

She said: “In the autumn term we took the Rainbows around the village talking about road safety and the girls were not impressed with the rubbish that they saw. Then when we asked for activity suggestions for this term, they asked to clear up the rubbish.”

Wargrave Parish Council lent the group litter pickers for the event.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33