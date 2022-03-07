Rainbows clear up

WARGRAVE Rainbows collected three bags of litter in the village.

Leader Caroline Dent said they came up with the idea of a litter pick after the girls were shocked by the amount of rubbish they saw on pavements and in hedges.

She said: “In the autumn term we took the Rainbows around the village talking about road safety and the girls were not impressed with the rubbish that they saw. Then when we asked for activity suggestions for this term, they asked to clear up the rubbish.”

Wargrave Parish Council lent the group litter pickers for the event.