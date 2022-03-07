Free trees on offer

RESIDENTS of Henley are being offered free trees to plant in their gardens.

Greener Henley has silver birch, rowan, crab apple and hazel saplings for smaller gardens and oak, black poplar, hawthorn, wild cherry and walnut specimens for large gardens or woodland.

The offer is made possible due to funding from county councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, the town council’s climate emergency 2030 working group and donations of funding and trees by Greener Henley members.

Last year, the group distributed 750 trees and shrubs and assisted in planting about 200 of them.

Most of the trees and shrubs on offer are whips about 40cm to 50cm tall. They are cell-grown and come in a plug of compost that makes them easy to plant. Instructions on how to plant the trees are provided.

For more information, visit greenerhenley.org.uk