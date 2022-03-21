Children join army of volunteers as village spring clean returns for fourth year

MORE than 120 volunteers took part in the fourth annual spring clean in Sonning Common.

They included families and youth groups, who wore high-vis vests and used litter pickers and bin bags to collect rubbish from different parts of the village.

The volunteers focused on Peppard Road, Blounts Court Road, The Old Copse, Kennylands Road, Blackmore Lane and Reades Lane.

Their finds included wheel clamps, parts of a scooter and a motorbike, a suitcase, a shoe, a large manhole cover and a Christmas tree.

Afterwards, the volunteers were served refreshments at the village hall by members of Sonning Common WI. The SoCo Spring Clean is organised by Emma Lawrence, Geoff Davis and Mark Weston but was unable to take place last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mrs Lawrence said: “Every single item that is picked up, whether it’s one elastic band on the school run, a single can pulled out of a hedgerow or a bag of litter picked up on a regular walk, helps. It’s incredibly satisfying to know we are making a difference.

“We’d like to thank Peppard Building Supplies, our long-time sponsors, for helping us purchase extra gloves, the Co-op for donating refreshments, the WI for running the kitchen, Waitrose in Henley for donating biscuits, Sonning Common Primary School and Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School for loaning litter pickers and estate agents Davis Tate for our signage and children’s hi-vis.” South Oxfordshire District Council supplied bags, pickers and high-vis jackets and Biffa, the council’s waste contractor, put on a special collection to deliver equipment and pick up all the rubbish collected.

Mrs Lawrence added: “Thanks also to our team leaders Geoff Davis, Mark Weston, Jessica Philbrink, Emma Stone, Alex Lawrence, Katherine Hardman, Leigh Rawlins and Penny Edwards.

“A special mention to Leigh for the use of his trailer and to both him and Alex for collecting bags around the village.”

For more information, visit @soco.springclean on Facebook or email soco.springclean@gmail.com