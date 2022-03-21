Monday, 21 March 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Water pledge

Water pledge

THAMES Water has said it will cut sewage spills into rivers in the Thames Valley and London by half within the next eight years.

It also committed to providing live sewage discharge notifications at its 468 sites by the end of this year.

The company said it would spend £5 million over five years in partnership with the Rivers Trust.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33