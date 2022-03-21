Water pledge

WORK to improve the water system at Watlington ... [more]
Monday, 21 March 2022
THAMES Water has said it will cut sewage spills into rivers in the Thames Valley and London by half within the next eight years.
It also committed to providing live sewage discharge notifications at its 468 sites by the end of this year.
The company said it would spend £5 million over five years in partnership with the Rivers Trust.
21 March 2022
