GREENER Henley, working in collaboration with local businesses and the Hambleden Wildlife Group, has planted 3,300 trees and 4,700 hedge plants so far this season.

Our free garden trees offer has been a great success so far this year with more than 600 trees being distributed and requests for 300 more still to fulfil.

We still have a stock of most garden trees, so please spread the word to local friends and family. The request form can be found at Greenerhenley.org.uk

We have a flexible planting goal for 2022 of 10,000 trees and hedge plants, with an ultimate goal of 50,000 per year.

Last year we planted more than 5,000, including 750 garden trees, so the numbers are going in the right direction.

We still have a few smaller planting projects taking place this month (would you like to help?).

We then move on to maintenance sessions in and around Henley in April and May.

There are plenty of opportunities for individuals and groups to get involved — cubs, scouts, brownies, guides and other groups are all welcome.

If you would like to join us for one or more sessions, email greenerhenley@gmail.com or call Patrick Fleming on 07733 026906.

Alternatively, if you would like to help by making a donation to the Greener Henley trees group, please email us.

Greener Henley is working together to help build a greener, zero carbon future for Henley and our villages.