Fair Mile set to have protection

THE Henley conservation area could be extended to take in the whole of Fair Mile.

The area, which covers parts of the town with historical or architectural significance, would also include The Grove, the buildings between Greys Road and Reading Road and the eastern end of St Andrew’s Road.

Any property and land included is covered by extra planning controls to protect the appearance of the area.

It is also proposed to remove the modern properties at Bowling Court, Pearce’s Orchard and Leicester Court, Badgemore Lane and Normanstead as well as the sports fields in Marlow Road used by Henley Rugby Club.

South Oxfordshire District Council is carrying out a public consultation on the proposals.

Councillor Anne-Marie Simpson, cabinet member for planning, said: “This review will help to ensure that the conservation area continues to serve its purpose in helping to protect Henley’s famous and historic characteristics.

“We will be writing to all households that are directly affected by the proposed changes but if do you live in or near the conservation area, I would encourage you to look through the appraisal document and submit your comments.”

The consultation will run until May 25. Paper copies of the comment form can be found in the town hall and the library.

Alternatively, email conservationconsults@southandvale.gov.uk or visit https://survey.southandvale.gov.uk/s/HenleyCAA_CommentForm

Meanwhile, the council is also reviewing the Henley/Bix parish boundary as it currently splits the homes at Swiss Farm Park.