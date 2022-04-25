Trees planted

Easter eggs donated to refugees
A WOMAN from Peppard Common dropped off more than ... [more]
Monday, 25 April 2022
EIGHT cherry trees have been planted at a recreation ground in Sonning Common.
Memorial Park, which has been created on part of a field off Reades Lane, opposite Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School, is due to open in June.
25 April 2022
More News:
Marvellous village show springs back into bloom
THE Chiltern Edge Horticultural Society spring ... [more]
Parishioners step out to help eliminate world hunger
A GROUP of parishioners and friends of St ... [more]
POLL: Have your say