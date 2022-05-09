Green award for hair salon

A HAIR salon in Henley is the first business in the town to be awarded plastic-free status.

The Salon of Chi in Reading Road was presented with the Plastic Free Champion award by Julia Carey, of Henley Plastic Reduction.

The salon is part of the Green Salon Collective and ensures that no waste, including chemicals or hair, goes to landfill.

Its chosen product brand, Oway, supplies all the salon’s biodynamic hair products including shampoos, conditioners and finishing products in reusable amber glass jars.

The salon is also committed to only forming relationships with suppliers that share their ethos.

Owner Nicole Hewitt said “Making ethical decisions for the good of the environment is at the heart of everything we do, so to be recognised in this way is great.

“We have committed to a zero plastic policy and our guests fully embrace this. Simple changes can go a long way to making a big difference and it’s really important we all play a part.”

Mrs Carey is trying to have Henley accredited with plastic-free status by Surfers Against Sewage, the marine conservation group committed to the protection of the sea, beaches and wildlife.